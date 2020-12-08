NMDC earnings on  track,  but stock’s gains may be  pricing  in  uptick

NMDC Ltd is making a comeback post the lockdown. Rising steel demand is driving iron-ore demand in India with November sales volumes rising 18% year-on-year. Price realizations are better too. While this should improve the company’s earnings, the stock’s recent gains of 19% in the past month may be already reflecting the earnings rebound.

To be sure, growth triggers are falling in place for NMDC. First, a clearance for its Donimalai mine in Karnataka has come at a good time. The mining giant is expected to resume production from here, which has a capacity of about seven million tonnes per annum.

However, the increased royalty for the iron ore from these mines is a dampener. The company will have to pay 22.5% of the average sale price of iron-ore determined by the Bureau of Mines. This will limit NMDC’s profits in Karnataka.

Besides, a committee could decide the premium payable for renewal of other mines as well. Therefore, the precedence of a 22.5% premium levied on Donimalai mine is not good. NMDC is yet to see a renewal of the Kumaraswamy mine in Karnataka. Further, the company’s mines in Chhattisgarh had also been renewed in 2019 and the government of Chhattisgarh may also ask for similar premiums.

Note that higher premiums could be offset by the increase in volumes due to rising steel demand and due to the increase in production expected from Donimalai mines to resume next fiscal. “We expect 12%/16% volume growth in FY22/23 at NMDC, which will help offset allocation premium expense. The divestment of the Nagarnar steel plant should further help boost shareholder value," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Besides, NMDC is upping iron ore prices. Over the past five months, the firm has taken a cumulative hike of ₹2,250 per tonne, and the prices are still at a discount to international prices. “We see NMDC as a second order beneficiary of improving domestic steel demand and prices…We expect 2HFY21 Ebitda to be 60% higher y-o-y at ₹5,080 crore on strong pricing," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note to its clients.

NMDC’s dividend yield of about 5% is another positive. Further, the company expects a refund of its rehabilitation and reclamation expenses from the Karnataka government. “Currently in Karnataka, in addition to royalty, 10% is deducted on account of R7R ( ₹2,300 crore or ₹7.50 per share) which is to be refunded to NMDC, and could be distributed as a special dividend," said the Emkay report.

Still, considering that the stock has gained significantly in recent times, investor sentiment may be subdued going ahead. The stock is down 22% from its pre-covid highs.

