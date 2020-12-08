NMDC earnings on  track,  but stock’s gains may be  pricing  in  uptick

Besides, a committee could decide the premium payable for renewal of other mines as well. Therefore, the precedence of a 22.5% premium levied on Donimalai mine is not good. NMDC is yet to see a renewal of the Kumaraswamy mine in Karnataka. Further, the company’s mines in Chhattisgarh had also been renewed in 2019 and the government of Chhattisgarh may also ask for similar premiums.