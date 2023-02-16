NMDC has levers for a better March quarter
NMDC’s Ebitda would double quarter-on-quarter on the back of higher iron ore prices as well as volumes, analysts say
NMDC Ltd’s December quarter (Q3FY23) results did not move investor sentiments in a meaningful way. But there are levers for the state-owned iron producer to see a better March quarter (Q4FY23).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×