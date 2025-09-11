NMDC: Riding the wave of rising global prices and strong domestic steel demand
NMDC’s iron ore volumes and production have surged in Q2FY26, backed by infrastructure expansion and strong domestic offtake, but the miner faces global price volatility and rising domestic competition.
Shares of NMDC Ltd have risen about 11% so far in September, buoyed by robust sales growth even in a typically slow season. Sales volumes climbed 8% year-on-year in August, a seasonally weak month because of the monsoon rains, pushing overall growth in the first two months of the September quarter (Q2FY26) past 10%. Production, meanwhile, surged 23% as the state-run miner gears up for an expected demand pick-up.