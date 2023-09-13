NMDC’s sales volume on track, but the problem is ore prices2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
The state-owned iron ore producer aims to clock sales volume in the range of 47-49 million tonnes this fiscal year.
NMDC Ltd is moving briskly towards its volume target for FY24. The state-owned iron ore producer aims to clock sales volume in the range of 47-49 million tonnes this fiscal year. In the first five months of FY24 (5MFY24), NMDC’s sales volume stood at 17.4 million tonnes, up by nearly 30% year-on-year. This means for the rest of FY24, the company needs to clock a relatively slower growth of about 23% to meet the mid-point of its guided range.
