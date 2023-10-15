comScore
Better demand to aid NMDC’s fortunes

 Vineetha Sampath

The state-owned iron ore producer raised lump ore and fines price for the second consecutive month in October by 5-6% to ₹5,200 and ₹4,460 per tonne, respectively.

MarketsPremium
Markets

NMDC Ltd’s shares have gained 6% in the last three days. This comes on the back of approval of lower royalty rates by the Union Cabinet for mining three minerals—lithium, niobium and rare earth elements —as the government prepares for the auction of these mines. Now, while NMDC does not have a presence in these minerals, it holds a prospecting license to carry exploration activities for lithium reserves in Karnataka. But this is just a sentiment booster and potential contribution to NMDC’s earnings will play out only in the long run. In any case, there has been improvement in NMDC’s outlook.

The state-owned iron ore producer raised lump ore and fines price for the second consecutive month in October by 5-6% to 5,200 and 4,460 per tonne, respectively.

This is being driven by firm domestic demand for steel as iron ore is a key input used in producing steel.

 Moreover, it helps that the global iron ore prices are on a strong footing.

For perspective, the price of China iron ore fines were up by 11% month-on-month in September to $121 per tonne, according to SteelMint.

But the trajectory going ahead depends on how the Chinese economy recovers and if that fuels the demand for steel as the country is an important market for metals.

 “We expect NMDC’s iron ore prices to remain stable hereon. The downside risk to the prices appears slim given a likely demand boost in domestic markets post the monsoon season," said Tushar Chaudhari, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

 On the volume front, NMDC is on track to meet its FY24 target of 47-49 million tonnes.

In the first half of FY24, it clocked sales volume of 20.5 million tonnes, up by 25.5% year-on-year.

In this backdrop, Nuvama Research has raised its estimate for NMDC’s dividend per share to 15 for FY24 from 7.

The brokerage believes this is quite possible in a pre-election year as NMDC is likely to generate an estimated free cash flow of 8,500 crore and 5,000 crore in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

To be sure, consistent volume growth is crucial to aid the NMDC stock.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vineetha Sampath
Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 08:53 PM IST
