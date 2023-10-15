Better demand to aid NMDC’s fortunes
The state-owned iron ore producer raised lump ore and fines price for the second consecutive month in October by 5-6% to ₹5,200 and ₹4,460 per tonne, respectively.
NMDC Ltd’s shares have gained 6% in the last three days. This comes on the back of approval of lower royalty rates by the Union Cabinet for mining three minerals—lithium, niobium and rare earth elements —as the government prepares for the auction of these mines. Now, while NMDC does not have a presence in these minerals, it holds a prospecting license to carry exploration activities for lithium reserves in Karnataka. But this is just a sentiment booster and potential contribution to NMDC’s earnings will play out only in the long run. In any case, there has been improvement in NMDC’s outlook.
