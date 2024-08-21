Lower prices, volumes to mar NMDC’s near-term prospects

According to NMDC management, the immediate liability arising out of the decision is only ₹21 crore. However, similar cases are pending before the court where NMDC would face a liability of ₹2,644 crore if the same ruling is given. Despite the company’s assertion that it would be able to recover this amount from its customers, it could be a lengthy, time-consuming process. Besides the past liability, NMDC would remain unaffected by the imposition of any levy in the future since its sales contracts allow it to pass on all government levies and taxes to buyers.