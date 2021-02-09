NMDC reports robust Q3, but higher royalty concerns weigh

A key overhang, however, remains the government’s proposal to levy an additional premium on NMDC’s renewed mining leases. If a premium of 22.5% of revenue is levied on all mines of NMDC, it poses a downside risk of 30% to FY22 Ebitda, say analysts at MOFL. The developments regarding the same need to be watched for.

