NMDC Steel

But that may not be enough to soothe investors’ nerves. NMDC Steel, a demerged entity under management control of NMDC that owes the latter over ₹3,000 crore, continues to make losses. The business faces the challenge of evacuation due to unavailability of rakes, leading to low capacity utilisation and higher cost of production. The company is exploring options of securing rakes from private operators and expects this to start by April.