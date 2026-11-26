Iron ore miner NMDC continues to grapple with muted offtake even though steel demand is strong. Steelmakers are increasingly meeting their additional requirements of ore—a key input—through captive mining.
Iron ore miner NMDC continues to grapple with muted offtake even though steel demand is strong. Steelmakers are increasingly meeting their additional requirements of ore—a key input—through captive mining.
NMDC’s October sales fell 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), partly due to rail disruption slowing ore dispatches, belying expectations of a post-monsoon recovery. In the first seven months of FY27, volumes fell 2% to 25.7 million tonnes (mt), while output rose 22% to 32.3 mt.
NMDC’s October sales fell 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), partly due to rail disruption slowing ore dispatches, belying expectations of a post-monsoon recovery. In the first seven months of FY27, volumes fell 2% to 25.7 million tonnes (mt), while output rose 22% to 32.3 mt.
NMDC also faces the prospect of a more competitive market after the government relaxed restrictions on ore sales by captive miners in August. Domestic producers Tata Steel Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd have outlined plans to increase merchant sales from their mines. The government also reduced tax-related uncertainty for NMDC by curtailing the powers of state governments to levy taxes on miners.
Besides, a global surplus amid a slowdown in China’s steel output is weighing on prices. According to Nomura Research, iron ore prices fell to $84 per tonne in the week ended 20 November, down 17% y-o-y and the lowest level for 2026.
The subdued market conditions were reflected in NMDC’s financials. September quarter (Q2FY27) revenue grew 4% y-o-y to ₹6,638 crore, with iron ore realization increasing 10%, partly offset by a 2% fall in offtake. Higher royalty and other expenses meant Ebitda fell 4% to ₹1,940 crore.
Sales estimates
“We reduce our FY27/FY28 sales estimates to 53mt/58mt from 58mt/62mt and adjust realizations assumptions, resulting in an 18%/12% cut to our Ebitda estimates,” noted Systematix Institutional Equities. This would still need monthly sales to average 5.5 mt for the remaining five months, against 3.7 mt so far in FY27. FY26 sales were 50 mt.
NMDC is focusing on value addition through pelletization to lower iron ore dependence. Revenue from pellet sales rose 40% in Q2, contributing 13% to total revenue. The company commissioned its 2 mt per annum pellet plant in Chhattisgarh in September.
Amid weak earnings and a sombre outlook, NMDC’s shares have declined about 20% so far this year. The stock trades at an enterprise value to FY27 Ebitda of 5 times, according to Bloomberg consensus. A pick-up in offtake and incremental gains from pellet output are key triggers for the stock.