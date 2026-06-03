NMDC has twin boosts of pricing and firm demand

NMDC Ltd’s shares have risen about 10% after an impressive March quarter (Q4FY26) performance. It also helps that near-term demand prospects are robust and global iron ore prices are firm. The state-owned iron ore miner has taken two price hikes this quarter, totalling ₹650 per tonne for iron ore fines, and a modest ₹150 per tonne for lumps.
Besides, NMDC is also expected to benefit from higher iron ore production, an increase in the share of higher-grade ore, and its entry into mining of other minerals.
FY27 production guidance stands at 60 million tonnes (mt), and is targeted to reach 100 mt by 2030. For the first two months of FY27, production has reached 10 mt, in line with the guidance. For FY26, production stood at 53 mt, up 21% year-on-year, and close to its guidance of 55 mt.