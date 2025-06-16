NMDC’s prospects dampen as iron ore prices drop
Summary
Despite recent price cuts in a challenging iron ore market, India's largest producer NMDC faces further pressure from a growing domestic surplus and declining exports. Though its near-term prospects appear subdued, it's boldly pursuing aggressive capacity expansion and international acquisitions.
NMDC Ltd’s price cuts undertaken earlier this month reflect the subdued outlook for the iron ore market. Still, domestic prices are at a much lower discount to import parity prices compared to the long-term average, which may warrant further price cuts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story