NMDC’s prospects dampen as iron ore prices drop

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s minerals tax bill, if approved by the President, could significantly increase NMDC’s liability. The stock has declined more than 12% since the bill was cleared by the state cabinet on 6 December. At an enterprise value of 5.9 times its estimated FY26 Ebitda, as per Bloomberg, the stock trades above its five-year average valuation. While the stock faces near-term pressure, an acquisition abroad could give it a fillip. At 12.30 pm on Monday the stock was trading around ₹69.77, down 0.85% on the day and down more than 21% over the past year.