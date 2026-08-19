NMDC faces twin challenges of weaker offtake and prices after a muted Q1

NMDC Ltd’s sales volumes are failing to catch up with strong production growth. This meant weak June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The state-owned iron ore miner’s production grew 26% year-on-year to 15.2 million tonnes (mt) last quarter, but offtake rose only 1.8% to 11.7 mt.
This divergence could continue in the monsoon-driven seasonally weak Q2. Despite a price cut on 10 July, sales declined by 1.7% year-on-year last month, prompting the company to cut prices again on 8 August. The two reductions amount to over 7%, with prices now trailing the Q2FY26 average.