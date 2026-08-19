NMDC faces twin challenges of weaker offtake and prices after a muted Q1

NMDC is focusing on other measures to reduce its vulnerability to iron ore price fluctuations. This includes increasing the output of value-added products such as pellets that fetch a higher Ebitda margin of 42-43% vis-à-vis the aggregate Ebitda margin of 29% for FY26. Pellet production is targeted at 3 mt to 3.3 mt in FY27, from 2.4 mt in FY26.