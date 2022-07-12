NMDC shares slump 5% as company cuts iron ore prices

NMDC has cut prices of its iron ore. This is third cut in rates since the government raised export duty on all grades of iron ore. Effective 12 July, prices of NMDC's lump ore and fines stand at ₹3,900 per tonne and ₹2,810 per tonne, respectively. These are roughly 36% and 45.5% down from levels seen at the end of April, i.e. before the government raised export duty.

