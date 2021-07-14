NMDC steel plant demerger process: value unlock prospect boosts investor mood

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of NMDC Ltd which recently took a beating after the government offloaded its stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS), has surged over 5% over the past two sessions. The upmove is the result of the start of the process of demerger of NMDC Steel. On Tuesday, the board of directors approved the "scheme of arrangement of demerger" between NMDC and NMDC Steel.

NMDC is setting up a 3 MTPA integrated steel plant at Nagamar, Chhattisgarh. The plan was made keeping in mind the company's access to iron ore reserves. The company had forecast project commissioning by end 2021. It had also said it will only develop the steel plant and would invite investors to commission and operate the unit at a suitable time.

Analysts, however, were wary about a delay in the demerger given the need for a strategic partner for the plant.

As part of the demerger, investors will be issued one share of face value of Rs10 of NMDC Steel against one share of face value of Rs1 held in NMDC. After the demerger, NMDC Steel will be listed on the exchanges.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note said, “We expect the demerger to lead to value unlocking, as the market is not ascribing any value to the steel plant currently."

NMDC has invested Rs1,800 crore in the steel plant and MOFSL expects a market valuation at 25% of the book value--Rs4,500 crore--which is about Rs16 apiece.

The demerger is also positive as it limits the liability of NMDC investors of any further investments and/or any delay in commissioning of the steel plant.

FY21 dividend stood at Rs7.8/share implying a yield of 4.5%.

The demerger is subject to approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, stock exchanges, the government and minority shareholders.

NMDC’s prospects, however, remain sound given strong demand for iron ore and robust realisations. The company is expected to report about a 15% sequential jump in Ebitda per tonne during the June quarter, as per analysts, at Rs8,167 against Rs6,174 during Q4FY21 and Rs3,088 in the year-ago quarter.

