NMDC stock needs iron ore prices and volume to be hotter
NMDC had demerged its steel business last year. This removes the overhang relating to capital expenditure on the steel plant, which was a drag on return ratios.
Last week the Supreme Court passed an order directing the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) to recompense 50% of NMDC Ltd’s contribution made since 2019. In Karnataka, KMERC has been charging 20% of iron ore sale proceeds from NMDC versus 10% being charged from other category ‘A’ miners.
