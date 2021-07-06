NMDC stock under pressure as govt to liquidate stake via OFS

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking in their note dated 24 June had said that higher domestic steel production, firm international ore prices and steady domestic steel prices would support domestic iron ore prices. Commissioning of the steel plant in FY22 and progress on de-merger would improve return ratios and lead to a higher valuation of the asset as compared to current valuation of 0.3 times book value. They also have factored in additional volumes of 6MT from Donimalai mines and have revised their realisation assumption upwards by 20% and built in additional royalty provision leading to a 25% increase in FY22/23 EBITDA estimates.

