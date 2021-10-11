NMDC’s iron ore price cuts hurt but volumes give relief

NMDC’s price cuts are in tandem with a sharp fall in global iron ore prices. Globally, iron ore prices have dropped to about $120 a tonne from as high as $220 a tonne in May. Given that China has cut its steel production to achieve decarbonization targets, iron ore prices have plummetted, being a key raw material for steel production. Analysts said global iron prices have started stabilizing. “We like NMDC, expecting iron ore price correction is over now," analysts at PhillipCapital said in a note. Furthermore, strong demand for steel in the domestic market should help NMDC’s volume growth. For September, its production surged 47% from a year ago. Its sales were up 29.4% year-on-year (y-o-y).

