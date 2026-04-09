NMDC’s rally may be about more than iron-ore price hikes

A price hike has lifted NMDC Ltd stock, but the bigger story may lie elsewhere.
A price hike has lifted NMDC Ltd stock, but the bigger story may lie elsewhere.
Shares have surged about 8% this week after the miner raised iron-ore prices effective 5 April. Prices of lumps and fines were hiked by ₹500/tonne and ₹450/tonne to ₹5,300 and ₹4,500, respectively, barely a month after increases ₹100 and ₹50 implemented on 6 March.
Shares have surged about 8% this week after the miner raised iron-ore prices effective 5 April. Prices of lumps and fines were hiked by ₹500/tonne and ₹450/tonne to ₹5,300 and ₹4,500, respectively, barely a month after increases ₹100 and ₹50 implemented on 6 March.
Markets cheered the move, interpreting it as a signal that pricing power may be returning to the ferrous cycle amid strong domestic steel demand and firm global prices.
Morgan Stanley also flagged restocking activity amid rising prices. Seaborne iron-ore prices have risen about 8% since the end of February, partly aided by the West Asia war.
Interestingly, brokers are divided over how profitability turned out for NMDC during Q4FY26, with Nuvama Institutional Equities estimating a 5% reduction in Ebitda per tonne, while Kotak Institutional Equities expects an 11% year-on-year increase in the metric.
Against this backdrop, the latest price hike is a welcome relief, sending shares soaring this week. The stock has gained over 3% since the end of February, outperforming the 5% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, but barely extending the 35% rally seen over the past year. That indicates the bigger story lies elsewhere.
NMDC has been hitting record production levels, and is diversifying into the country’s strategic priorities—critical and rare-earth minerals.
The company recently crossed 50 million tonnes (MT) in annual production for the first time, ending FY26 with roughly 53 MT output, up 21% year-on-year. It is targeting 100 MT by FY30, backed by a ₹70,000 crore expansion roadmap.
India’s steel consumption story continues to offer a long growth runway for NMDC, the country's largest iron-ore producer. With the government targeting 300 MT crude steel capacity by FY31, and realizations protected to an extent with safeguard duties, iron ore demand is expected at 430 MT, said an ICICI Securities report.
Optionality has also been emerging quickly. Apart from diamond, gold, and coal-mining, NMDC is also venturing into rare earth minerals with its partnership with Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., aligning itself with India’s strategic push for self reliance in critical minerals.
While rare-earth exposure may not immediately affect earnings, it improves the quality of the narrative. Narratives often precede re-ratings in PSU stocks, even as regulatory overhangs cap their upside.
For NMDC, environmental clearance extends to about 65 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of capacity, putting expansion plans beyond FY27 at risk of regulatory delays. Another regulatory risk comes from Karnataka's proposed retrospective taxes on mineral-bearing land. Reports suggest the impact could be almost ₹14,000 crore for NMDC—large enough to materially alter the miner’s earnings-growth trajectory. Net profit during FY25 and 9MFY26 stood at ₹6,540 crore and ₹5,400 crore, respectively.
Moreover, the durability of the recent pricing tailwinds remains uncertain. Guinea’s Simandou Mine, often described as the world’s largest mining venture, is expected to ramp up production to 120 MT of iron ore by 2030. Steel production in China, which faltered amid the country’s property crisis, could pick up again as the government pushes ahead with steel-sector reforms.
NMDC trades at 6.6x EV/Ebitda based on consensus Bloomberg estimates for FY27. Whether the current move evolves into a sustained rerating or remains a commodity-cycle bounce will depend on how execution pans out over the next few years.