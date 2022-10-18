Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
No cheer for ACC investors from Sep quarter earnings; cost-savings plan key

2 min read . 03:03 PM ISTHarsha Jethmalani
ACC's cement sales volumes rose 4% year-on-year, Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint 

  • Since the September quarter is seasonally weak for the cement sector, no fireworks were expected from cement companies

The stock of pan-India-focused cement manufacturer ACC Ltd fell 2% on the NSE on Tuesday, after the company reported disappointing September quarter earnings.

The stock of pan-India-focused cement manufacturer ACC Ltd fell 2% on the NSE on Tuesday, after the company reported disappointing September quarter earnings.

Severe input cost pressures impacted the company's operating performance, pushing its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin to a multi-year low. Cement sales volumes rose 4% year-on-year, but were below analysts' expectations to 7 million tonne. Sequentially, its volumes fell 8%.

Severe input cost pressures impacted the company's operating performance, pushing its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin to a multi-year low. Cement sales volumes rose 4% year-on-year, but were below analysts' expectations to 7 million tonne. Sequentially, its volumes fell 8%.

Investors would remember that the ACC Ltd stock has been in focus since the Adani Group announced its plan to acquire stake in the company from Holcim, earlier in this year.

Since the September quarter is seasonally weak for the cement sector, no fireworks were expected from the cement companies. Even so, in the case of ACC, given the recent excitement in the stock surrounding the entry of the Adani Group, capacity expansions and cost saving plans are crucial now.

Analysts at Axis Securities note that the company has lost its market share to other larger players in the industry over the years owing to delayed capacity expansion, resulting in underperformance of the stock. "This, however, is expected to change moving ahead as the new management is known for its aggressive approach," said the domestic brokerage house in a report.

That said, as of now, there is limited clarity on the new management's strategy for the company. ACC is increasing its grinding capacity by 3.2 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in central India and aims to reach 39.3mtpa capacity by FY24. However, the company has highlighted capacity addition in Ametha project is delayed by a quarter to March 2023.

"We believe capacity expansions will benefit the company in terms of better volume growth, although we await clarity from the management over its cost-saving strategies and future growth plans," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the bright side, the decline in coal and petcoke prices and discontinuation of royalty payments to Holcim Technology Ltd (1% of sales; ~Rs53/tonne) should aid the margin recovery in 2HFY23, added the Motilal Oswal report.

