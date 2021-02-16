No deals, no specific timelines for Zomato IPO drag Info Edge’s shares down

MUMBAI: Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd fell about 9% on Tuesday during trading hours on the National Stock Exchange. Investors are visibly displeased with the management's commentary during the December quarter post earnings call held on Monday, after market hours.

Primarily, two things stand out. One, Info Edge’s management could not offer any clarity on the deal, acquisition pipeline, which is something investors seem to be keenly waiting for after it raised funds.

In the call, Hitesh Oberoi, managing director & chief executive officer said, “It takes time to cook a deal and often it's a case of two steps forward, one step backward. So, these things are not easy to execute. We are still hopeful but I won't say that -- we can't give you a clear timeline right now."

Analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd point out, “Since raising $250 million via qualified institutional placement in August 2020, Info Edge’s conversations with potential acquisition targets have progressed. But it isn’t able to guide for a specific timeline on M&A in its core verticals like matchmaking and realty."

Secondly, Info Edge failed to provide specific direction on the timelines for the much-awaited Zomato initial public offering (IPO) as well. It holds a 19% stake in the online food delivery firm, Zomato.

News reports had indicated that Zomato is likely file for an IPO in the first half of 2021. During the call, Info Edge maintained that the said IPO will proceed only when the Zomato board takes a final call which has not happened.

The Info Edge stock pared losses marginally by the end of Tuesday’s trade to close almost 8% lower.

Meanwhile, December quarter earnings, announced late on Friday, are not as weak and the stock had risen about 2.7% on Monday. Year-on-year decline in revenue was curtailed to 15% last quarter. This was mainly on account of an 18% and 23% fall in recruitment and real estate revenues, respectively.

From a near-to-medium term perspective, Info Edge’s investors are sitting on handsome gains. Notwithstanding Tuesday’s correction, the stock has rallied as much as 44% since October end. This also means scope for meaningful upsides may be limited hereon.

"Valuations remain full limiting upsides albeit continuous news flow on investee company listings could support near term stock momentum," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 15 February. It has a target price of Rs4,980 apiece for the Info Edge stock, lower than today's closing price of Rs5,095 per share.

Ambit Capital, with a target price is Rs4,217 apiece, says, “Even ‘known unknowns’ like Zomato and PolicyBazaar’s IPOs in 2021/22 won’t move the needle for our already generous target valuations anymore."

