No Diwali cheer for Asian Paints' investors

"While improving margins would lead to better returns on capital employed, the new capex plan might dilute the same," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. It further added that with the entry of new players with deep pockets and massive commitments to investments, the overall industry may see a shift in demand and margin structure due to heightened competition. "We remain cautious as the sector may not enjoy the higher multiples of the past," the domestic brokerage house said in a report.

