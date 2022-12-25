No great euphoria for JK Cement’s plans to paint big with Acro buy2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 09:17 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd investors are indifferent about its new acquisition. JK Paints and Coatings, a unit of JK Cement, has agreed to acquire 60% of Acro Paints for ₹153 crore, said a press release on Thursday. The remaining 40% shall be acquired over a period of 12 months.
