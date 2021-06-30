The second wave of the pandemic and the threat of a third one are expected to keep credit growth of the banking industry under pressure in FY22.

Headline credit growth is expected to be 8-10%, according to economists. The growth would be boosted by a low base and policy support through the credit guarantee schemes from the government. Growth stood at 5.5% in FY21. In other words, this growth is more optical than material.

India’s largest lender State Bank of India’s (SBI) research wing in an 8 June report flagged off deleveraging by companies as another factor in keeping loan growth low.

What’s more is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too believes that growth won’t be easy to come by.

In a draft version of the financial stability report viewed by Mint, the central bank points to key factors that may weigh on credit growth in FY22 despite the economic recovery.

The report sums up the challenges by saying, “The credit market continues to see muted offtake in the face of persisting risk aversion and weak demand."

Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd believe that credit growth would remain muted in the first half of the current year. “Incremental credit is seen towards agriculture, retail and MSME segment to be followed by demand for working capital credit and then capex. Expect overall industry growth at 8-10% for FY22-23," the brokerage said in a note.

What are the signs that suggest a modest credit growth revival in FY22?

The economic impact of the second wave and perhaps the third one may not be as severe as the first. However, the uncertainties on demand conditions have only intensified. Ergo, India’s manufacturers don’t want to commit fresh investment and the services sector may not see restrictions fully lifted.

Further, historically low bond yields are making companies queue up, even as they seek to retire costlier debt. Small businesses may see a sharp loan growth, but mainly due to the government’s credit guarantee scheme. It should be noted that this segment is the most vulnerable to the pandemic’s disruptions. Lenders, antsy about a possible surge in stress, may not be willing to lend beyond what the government’s schemes allow.

That brings us to retail loans, the main driver of loan growth in recent years. Retail loan growth dropped to just 10% in FY21 from an average of 16% in the previous four years because of the pandemic. The RBI’s report shows that loan enquiries have fallen sharply in April in the wake of the second wave.

Bankers have been betting on a resurgence in consumer credit in FY22, which now looks challenging.

Similar to FY21, bankers would be faced with the twin jobs of keeping stress from rising and pushing credit to strong borrowers. The focus will continue to remain on asset quality and that would leave bankers with little inclination to push lending.

“The demand for consumer credit across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has dampened, with some deterioration in the risk rating of retail borrowers becoming evident," the central bank’s draft report said. While the financial stability report predicts bad loans to rise to 9.5% by March, global rating agency S&P has forecast as much as 11-12% of loans to turn delinquent. This is bound to keep banks risk-averse.

