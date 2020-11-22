“The brisk recovery in industrial production over the last few months is probably the main reason behind the more optimistic Q3 forecasts. Crucially, the demand-side indicators for the third quarter were weaker. Passenger car sales nearly quadrupled from the Q2 nadir, on our adjustment, but this only took sales to 88% of last year's Q3 level. Now that car sales are back at their long-running downtrend, it is tough to see a continuation of the recent momentum. Most of the improvement is likely to come from investment, partly because base effects are more favourable, as it was hit harder in Q2," he added. That said, Chanco feels, India's Q3 GDP rebound will be a very hard act to follow.