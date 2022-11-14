No more easy pickings for Zomato

However, this does not soothe concerns on the muted growth in GOV, though the company has strategically chosen to trade low-quality growth for better unit economics. Be that as it may, the lower app opens in Q2 is a point of worry, indicating low intent to spend on this category. Plus, the seasonality that is a result of rains also weighed on GOV in Q2 when the sequential growth stood at a mere 3%. This is much lower than almost 10% and 6% GOV growth seen in the June quarter and the March quarter, respectively.