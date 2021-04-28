No nasty surprises in Bajaj Finance’s Q4, but outlook is a different matter

No nasty surprises in Bajaj Finance’s Q4, but outlook is a different matter3 min read . 12:11 AM IST
Bajaj Finance’s AUM growth was largely on the back of a jump in mortgages of its housing subsidiary
Bajaj Finance Ltd showed the expected improvement in business growth for the March quarter. Its asset quality, too, looked less worrisome, thanks to the improvement in repayment collections. But what matters in the wake of a more virulent second wave of the pandemic is how these metrics will pan outin the coming quarters.
The consumer lender reported a 4% year-on-year growth in assets under management (AUM) on a consolidated basis. On a sequential basis, too, AUM grew by 4%, an improvement from the contraction seen in the previous quarter. But this growth came largely because of a 19% jump in mortgages of subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.
