No respite for Apollo Tyres' investors from cost inflation in Q3

"Apollo Tyres absorbed part of the commodity cost inflation (up 4% sequentially) with a small price hike in 3QFY22 in the domestic market and plans further price hike of 2-3% in 4QFY22. We expect the RM cost pressure to persist in the next couple of quarters and Apollo Tyres will need to take more price increases (raw material under-recovery of around 6-7%) to get back to its normalized margins," analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Ltd said in a report.