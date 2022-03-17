No respite for Paytm's investors; Macquarie cuts target price again

The embargo also lowers the possibility of Paytm getting a small finance bank license. Note that Paytm does not lend on its books but only acts as a platform for lenders. “With the RBI recently raising issues with Paytm payments bank and Chinese ownership being 25%+, we believe the probability of Paytm getting a banking license is significantly lower now, thereby impeding its ability to lend. Given this, and competition from other Fintechs in the payments space, we remain skeptical about Paytm’s longer-term ability to generate free cash flow" added the Macquarie report.