No respite in sight for chemical stocks as export headwinds persist
Summary
- While a recovery seems on the horizon, it is expected to be gradual, with Q3FY24 likely to show muted performance
Over the past year, Indian chemical stocks have not kept pace with the broader market, underperforming the Nifty 50 index, which has climbed nearly 20%. Key chemical companies like SRF have seen a modest gain of around 7%, whereas UPL Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Ltd fell about 27% and 15%, respectively. This downturn contrasts sharply with their impressive performance in 2022, when gains for these stocks ranged from 30% to 120%.