Markets
No respite soon for FMCG companies
SummaryInvestors in the stocks of the fast-moving consumer goods companies are treading cautiously, with no big triggers for demand revival in the near-term.
For consumer staples companies, it will be a while before the choppy waters calm down. Not only is the demand in rural markets weak but stress in urban portfolio is an emerging worry.
