Cement prices surged the most in northern India in Q3. Is there space for more?
Summary
- While realizations of companies focusing on the north may improve to some extent even in Q4, a meaningful year-on-year jump is unlikely
After a lull, trade cement prices at an all India-level are gradually climbing in the recent months. But the recovery in prices is not broad-based. The northern region saw the highest sequential price improvement of ₹8 per bag in the December quarter (Q3FY25) to ₹350, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.