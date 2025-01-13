Cement prices surged the most in northern India in Q3. Is there space for more?

True, the demand-supply dynamics in the north are relatively more favourable. This makes the region less vulnerable to pricing volatility as consumers have so far been able to absorb price hikes. However, note that Q4 also sees cement companies aggressively pushing sales to meet their year-end volume targets and gain market share. This typically keeps steep price hikes at bay. So, while realizations of companies focusing on the north may improve to some more extent even in Q4, a meaningful year-on-year jump is unlikely.