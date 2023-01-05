Airlines yet to exit turbulence

Against this backdrop, yield is expected to remain strong. In the case of IndiGo, analysts at Credit Suisse Securities (India) expect this measure to be about ₹5.75 in Q3. Along the same lines, ICICI notes that historically, Q3 fares have been higher than Q2 by 8% between FY16 and FY20. As such, IndiGo can be expected to turn profitable in Q3, but that would not offset the losses worth around ₹2,650 crore seen in H1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}