True, launches help tap into new opportunities, but investors would probably be better off keeping expectations low. “These are (likely) primary sales (firm selling to distributors) and consumer acceptance is still untested somewhat," wrote ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts in a report on 6 August. “We have a concern on the bunching up and timing of these launches as retailers are not ready to stock new products (per market checks) and consumer is hesitant to try new products along with fewer opportunities for consumers to browse and buy."