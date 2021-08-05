Novelis Inc., the US subsidiary of Hindalco Ltd, gave enough reasons to cheer with its June quarter performance. Its revenues grew 59% to $3.85 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 101% to $508 million. To be sure, the strong growth in profitability numbers is on a low base as covid had hit last year’s business.

Novelis’s healthy performance augurs well for Hindalco’s consolidated metrics to be declared on 6 August. The firm’s shipments of 973,000 tonnes though were up 26% year-on-year, also on a low base. But sequentially, they were lower compared with the 983,000 tonnes in Q4FY21. Analysts said muted demand from the automotive sector in North America was more than offset by higher volumes from other segments. Demand for cans, auto sheets and packaging material remained strong and the outlook is buoyant considering that economic recovery is expected to pick up pace.

View Full Image Strong uptick

Another factor helping the firm is its margins. Novelis’ Q1FY22 adjusted Ebitda margin came in at $522 per tonne, up 60% from the year-ago period and 2% sequential rise. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said margins exceeded their estimates by 3%, hinting at strong demand.

Healthy demand in the can segment, ramp-up of new auto lines and favourable scrap spreads should keep margins elevated, Kotak analysts said. The management had guided for Ebitda margin of over $500 per tonne in FY22, higher than the $480-500 a tonne guided earlier.

Novelis is benefiting from the ongoing expansions and integration of acquisitions. Its synergy run rate of $100 million from the Aleris acquisition in Q1 is an improvement from $79 million in Q4, analysts said. The firm, thereby, is expected to see benefits of synergies exceeding the earlier guidance of $120 million. The strategic synergy from the Aleris integration in China alone will now exceed $100 million (versus earlier expectations of $65 million), said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Along with strong margins, the rising free cash flows are helping the firm reduce debt. It said cash flow improvement from the previous year was driven primarily by higher adjusted Ebitda and favourable metal price lag, largely offset by higher working capital requirements, including rising aluminium prices. The company also said that it reached its targeted leverage ratio (net debt/trailing 12 months adjusted Ebitda) of 2.5 times at the end of Q1. This is a significant improvement compared to 3.8 times at the end of Q1FY20 after closing the Aleris acquisition and 2.9 times at the end of Q1FY21.

This deleveraging is expected to continue given that free cash flow generation is healthy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.