Novelis’ margin expansion keeps outlook firm for Hindalco in Q1

Novelis’s healthy performance augurs well for Hindalco’s consolidated metrics to be declared on 6 August. The firm’s shipments of 973,000 tonnes though were up 26% year-on-year, also on a low base. But sequentially, they were lower compared with the 983,000 tonnes in Q4FY21. Analysts said muted demand from the automotive sector in North America was more than offset by higher volumes from other segments. Demand for cans, auto sheets and packaging material remained strong and the outlook is buoyant considering that economic recovery is expected to pick up pace.

