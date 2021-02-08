Novelis's record Q3 margins brighten Hindalco's prospects

MUMBAI: Novelis Inc's strong performance has boosted sentiment for its Indian parent, Hindalco Ltd which has been benefitting from rising prices of base metals. Shares of Hindalco , part of the Aditya Birla Group, have risen over 8% in last three trading session and hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday.

Novelis reported a 17% year-on-year increase in its volumes to 9,33,000 tonnes in the December quarter, led record automotive shipments in Asia and higher car sales in South America. Thanks to higher aluminium prices, net sales rose 19.4% on year.

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

Lower raw material prices meant Novelis reported a much better operating performance. The company posted a record per tonne Ebitda of $510, bettering from the $430 per tonne reported in the year-ago quarter and $493 in the previous quarter. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The company said the increase in adjusted EBITDA was due to organic growth, favourable metal benefits, and a net $50 million positive EBITDA contribution from the acquired Aleris business.

The business has been contributing to growth now as the synergy run-rate of $54 million accrued from Aleris integration in Q3, say analysts. The business reported volumes of 1,04,000 tonnes, implying per tonne Ebitda of $481.

Overall net profit from continuing operations at $195 million rose 82% YoY. Excluding special items, net income was at $209 million, said the company.

Improving free cash flows has meant that the company’s net debt also continues to decline. Novelis’s net debt fell $250 million sequentially to $5.35 billion. Net debt/EBITDA has fallen to 3.3 times, from 3.8 times, post the Aleris's acquisition in April last year.

The company also repaid $500 million of bridge loan due in April 2022.

"With a favourable demand outlook, robust acquisition synergy savings, and prioritised capital spending, we now anticipate achieving our targeted net leverage level of below 3x earlier than the end of fiscal year 2022 as previously guided," the company said.

Given all this, it is not surprising that analysts have a favourable outlook for Novelis's parent Hindalco. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have raised consolidated FY21/FY22/FY23 net profit estimate by 8%/6%/6%, respectively, factoring in strong margins for Novelis.

With Novelis's outlook looking strong, led by robust demand for value-added products, faster realisation of synergies and deleveraging, the company will also witness benefits accrue from expansions.

The greenfield Guthrie, Kentucky, automotive finishing plant in the US has shipped its first customer coils in December. More benefits are likely, starting current quarter. The new automotive finishing line in Changzhou, China, is expected to start commercial production in the fourth quarter this fiscal year too. Meanwhile the recycling, casting and rolling expansion in Brazil remains on track to be commissioned in the middle of the fiscal year 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via