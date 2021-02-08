Novelis's record Q3 margins brighten Hindalco's prospects

The greenfield Guthrie, Kentucky, automotive finishing plant in the US has shipped its first customer coils in December. More benefits are likely, starting current quarter. The new automotive finishing line in Changzhou, China, is expected to start commercial production in the fourth quarter this fiscal year too. Meanwhile the recycling, casting and rolling expansion in Brazil remains on track to be commissioned in the middle of the fiscal year 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}