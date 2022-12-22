NPA divergence report upsets the apple cart for City Union Bank

Divergences in non-performing loans are never a good thing for a quality franchise like City Union Bank, said analysts from Macquarie Capital Securities (India). “So, to that extent, this development comes as a slight negative. However, the magnitude of the impact on the profit & loss is small in this case and one must also factor in that FY22 was a covid affected year for SMEs," said the analysts in a report on 21 December.

