Is the Street too bullish on NSDL Payments Bank?
If NSDL Payments Bank’s valuation is assumed to be on par with Fino Payments Banks', then it means the Street is assigning a higher price-to-earnings multiple to NSDL’s depository business versus CDSL’s.
National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), the rival of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL), was listed in August. Investors in NSDL’s public issue got shares at ₹800 apiece and are now sitting on handsome gains of nearly 60%. The main difference between the two depository companies is that, unlike CDSL, NSDL has a subsidiary NSDL Payments Bank (NPB).