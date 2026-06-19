BSE's reign as India's only listed stock exchange is set to end after NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a public issue comprising an offer for sale of nearly 6% equity.
Should investors dump BSE shares to subscribe to NSE? Simple answer is no.
SummaryNSE’s long-awaited IPO comes after a year of slowing earnings, while BSE capitalized on Sebi’s expiry curbs to deliver explosive growth and narrow the valuation gap.
BSE's reign as India's only listed stock exchange is set to end after NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a public issue comprising an offer for sale of nearly 6% equity.
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