Should investors dump BSE shares to subscribe to NSE? Simple answer is no.

BSE's reign as India's only listed stock exchange is set to end after NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a public issue comprising an offer for sale of nearly 6% equity.
BSE's reign as India's only listed stock exchange is set to end after NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a public issue comprising an offer for sale of nearly 6% equity.
The timing is worth noting. NSE delivered peak financial performance in FY25, suggesting that an earlier issue may have allowed selling shareholders to command a higher valuation.
The timing is worth noting. NSE delivered peak financial performance in FY25, suggesting that an earlier issue may have allowed selling shareholders to command a higher valuation.
Contrast that with smaller rival BSE, which scaled new heights in FY26, almost doubling its Ebitda year-on-year to ₹3,156 crore. NSE’s Ebitda, meanwhile, fell 13% to ₹11,225 crore. For both exchanges, Ebitda has been calculated before contributions to Sebi’s settlement guarantee fund, which can be volatile.
Expiry advantage
What explains this sharp divergence in Ebitda performance? The answer is simple.
In November 2024, Sebi imposed curbs allowing only one index-based expiry per week, replacing the earlier system of multiple expiries across different weekdays. As a result, NSE had to sacrifice the weekly expiry of its popular Bank Nifty contracts, which was a big money spinner.
BSE also gave up the weekly expiry of Bankex contracts, but these were far less popular than Bank Nifty. This development worked to BSE’s advantage as weekly expiry curbs on NSE led to more derivatives volumes on BSE, as traders started taking more interest in BSE F&O.
The numbers speak for themselves. Transaction charges remain the single-largest revenue stream for both exchanges, accounting for nearly 79% of operating revenue in FY26.
Within transaction charges, the options segment remains the biggest contributor, accounting for 77% of NSE’s transaction revenue and 82% of BSE’s in FY26.
NSE’s options revenue fell 2% year-on-year to ₹9,998 crore in FY26, while BSE’s more than doubled to ₹3,134 crore.
Valuation gap
Notwithstanding BSE’s superior profitability growth in FY26, valuations tell a slightly different story.
Based on the unlisted-market share price of about ₹2,000, NSE commands a market capitalization of roughly ₹5 trillion, assuming 2.475 billion shares outstanding. Market participants have used this benchmark to estimate an issue size of around ₹30,000 crore for the proposed 6% stake sale.
At this valuation, NSE trades at 44 times FY26 market capitalization-to-Ebitda, compared with 52 times for BSE.
In other words, investors in BSE are paying an 18% valuation premium over NSE, reflecting expectations that BSE can continue to deliver faster earnings growth from a much smaller base, as it has over the past two years.
There is also ample room for BSE to gain share in the cash market, where NSE still commands a dominant 93% share. The opportunity mirrors BSE’s success in derivatives, where its market share rose from virtually nil in FY23 to 28% in FY26.
While the relative valuation of the two exchanges appears reasonable, future stock returns are likely to track earnings growth closely. Further expansion in already-rich valuation multiples may be difficult to justify.
Revenue risks
The lofty multiples look even more demanding when viewed through the lens of revenue quality.
PL Capital notes that both BSE and NSE derived 79% of their revenue from transaction charges in FY26. Since these charges are linked directly to trading turnover, they remain highly sensitive to market volumes and trading cycles.
Global peers such as Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, and Intercontinental Exchange derive only 20-60% of revenue from transaction charges. A much larger share comes from relatively stable, annuity-like businesses such as market data, technology services and information products.
For NSE, developing such annuity revenue streams is becoming increasingly important, especially given its concentration risk. The exchange disclosed that its top 10 trading members accounted for nearly 45% of operating revenue over the past three years.