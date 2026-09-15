NSE IPO's steep valuation discount to BSE based on FY26 earnings is misleading

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) offer-for-sale issue pricing comes as a rude shock to investors buying the shares in the unlisted market. The price band of ₹1,700-1,785 is nearly 10% lower than the price before the announcement.
Given the bearish tone in leading equity benchmarks and a large issue of ₹22,560 crore, NSE’s management may have thought of making pricing attractive. The stock’s price-to-earnings multiple, based on FY26 earnings is 43—a steep 23% discount to BSE’s 56. This may seem tempting for investors, but looking at valuation based on FY26 earnings may not give a true picture, given NSE’s far slower year-on-year net profit growth of 11% for the June quarter (Q1FY27), versus 65% for BSE. The trend is likely to continue in FY27, based on trading volume data in Q2FY27 so far.