NSE's loss could be BSE's gain
Summary
- The timing of NSE's IPO may not be opportune if the markets regulator decides to accept the recommendations of the Padmanabhan committee, set up to curb excessive retail participation in futures and options.
Can the National Stock Exchange (NSE) get lucky this time on its listing? After failed attempts earlier, NSE is seeing brighter chances of its initial public offering (IPO) in the near future after India’s markets regulator closed proceedings in the co-location case against NSE and its officials, citing a lack of evidence.