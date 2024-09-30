NSE's loss could be BSE's gain

During the June quarter (Q1FY25), NSE’s transaction charges were up 44% year-on-year to ₹3,623 crore. The cap on expiries could lower the volume of trading in options and thus hurt revenue. Even a 20% hit on revenue due to the likely change in Sebi regulations would wipe off a significant chunk of the reported consolidated profit. While Q2FY25 is also expected to see good year-on-year growth, the visibility for the second half of FY25 would be affected drastically if Sebi becomes stringent about options trading. This is because any reduction in revenue won’t have a corresponding drop in costs; there could be a significant impact on net profit.