NTPC accelerates diversification, but execution will be the real test
From pumped storage to green hydrogen, NTPC is widening its clean energy play, but valuations hinge on timely execution.
Thermal power giant NTPC Ltd is betting big on expanding its generation capacity—a key message from its management at the annual analysts and institutional investors meeting on Monday. The management has revised its capacity addition target to 149GW by 2032 from 130GW by 2030, implying a group-level investment of ₹7 trillion.