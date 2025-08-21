NTPC accelerates diversification, but execution will be the real test

“While the company has ambitious capacity targets, capacity addition in FY25 fell short of expectations at ~4GW," said ICICI Securities in a report dated 19 August. NTPC’s on-ground execution which has improved in year-to-date FY26, will be a key monitorable, added the report. So far in FY26, it has commissioned 2.8GW of capacity against the target of 11.8GW for the year.