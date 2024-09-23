Markets
Can NTPC Green Energy IPO power NTPC?
Summary
- While the expansion plans indicate strong outlook, it could require huge capital expenditure.
NTPC Ltd’s subsidiary NTPC Green Energy seeks to raise ₹10,000 crore from its proposed public issue of fresh shares. Soon after the announcement, NTPC shares hit a lifetime high of ₹431.85 on Thursday.
